Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

SCHX stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

