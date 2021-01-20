Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Allen Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. 889,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.