School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Short Interest Update

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS SCOO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. School Specialty has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $702,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

