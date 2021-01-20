School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Short Interest Update

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
OTCMKTS SCOO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. School Specialty has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $702,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
School Specialty Company Profile
