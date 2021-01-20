School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SCOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,256. The company has a market capitalization of $702,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. School Specialty has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About School Specialty

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

