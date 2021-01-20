School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SCOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,256. The company has a market capitalization of $702,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. School Specialty has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About School Specialty
