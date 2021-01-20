Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 425,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $37.73.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

