Scharf Investments LLC Sells 9,921 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 3.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Baidu worth $103,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

BIDU stock opened at $250.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.92. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $258.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

