Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

