Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.48 ($7.63).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €6.16 ($7.25) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.11. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.