Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) Shares Down 18.2%

Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)’s share price dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 241,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 184,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

