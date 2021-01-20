SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SASDY opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
SAS AB (publ) Company Profile
