SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SASDY opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

