Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,081 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 2,373,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

