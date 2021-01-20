Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 982 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $82,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $633.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,441. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day moving average of $614.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

