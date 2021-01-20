Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $5.69 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Square were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

Square stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.26. 6,195,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 360.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

