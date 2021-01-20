Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $117,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 4,113,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

