Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys Shares of 137,998 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

SWCH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 2,526,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,993. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

