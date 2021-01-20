Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 7,634 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.89, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $143,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,269,424 shares of company stock valued at $259,448,817. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

