Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 35,773 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. 538,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,066. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

