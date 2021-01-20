Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,939. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

