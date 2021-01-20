Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

