Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
