Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

