salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,478,592. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.00. 311,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.