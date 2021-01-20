Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

SAGE opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $262,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

