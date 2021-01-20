Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.18

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

