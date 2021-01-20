SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.96 or 0.00031107 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $284,663.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00119835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00254382 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,635.01 or 0.95459362 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

