Sabal Trust CO Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $30,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

