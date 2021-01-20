Sabal Trust CO Has $356,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.63. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

