Sabal Trust CO Has $27.45 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

