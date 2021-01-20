Sabal Trust CO Has $21.03 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7,770.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.32.

Shares of UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

