Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

