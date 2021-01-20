Sabal Trust CO Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

