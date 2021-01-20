Sabal Trust CO Buys 198 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

