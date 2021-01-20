Sabal Trust CO Acquires 426,528 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7,209.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,528 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 966,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

