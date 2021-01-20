Sabal Trust CO Acquires 13,283 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

