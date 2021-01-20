S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 191,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 145,588 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 65,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

