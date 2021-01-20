S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

