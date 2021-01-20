S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Shares of ECL traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.91. The company had a trading volume of 987,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,539. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

