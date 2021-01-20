S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. 1,581,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

