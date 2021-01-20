S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.