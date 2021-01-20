Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,664,000 after purchasing an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 179,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

