Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. 9,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

