Ruff (RUFF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $694,683.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $8.72 million and $694,683.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00531758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.23 or 0.03912622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015706 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

