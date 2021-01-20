Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

