Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,889. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $256,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

