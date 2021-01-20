Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,375. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

