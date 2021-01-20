Royal Bank of Canada Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $161.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

