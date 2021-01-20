Royal Bank of Canada Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

