Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

