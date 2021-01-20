Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $434.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of -516.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $438.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roku by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.