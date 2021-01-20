Robert W. Baird Downgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Underperform

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 64.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

GRTS stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $841.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.