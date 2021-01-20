Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $78.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

